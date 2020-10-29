iPhone 12 Demand Linked to Increased Air Pollution in China
Analysts for Morgan Stanley have said that air quality reports in some Chinese cities suggest an increase in industrial activity linked to iPhone 12 demand (via CNBC).
Morgan Stanley analysts led by Katy Huberty used tracked air quality data from cities such as Zhengzhou, which is a major production location for Apple, to aid iPhone 12 sales projections.
Using air quality data from a non-profit platform that collects and publishes air quality data in China, we track nitrogen dioxide levels (controlling for temperature, humidity, wind, etc.), which, according to the European Space Agency, is a first-level indicator of industrial activity, in four Chinese cities where Apple's manufacturing partners have a large manufacturing presence.
As of October 26th, air quality data from Zhengzhou, also known as "iPhone City," shows that industrial production levels have spiked higher recently, about a month later than historical seasonality, which we believe coincides with the ramp in iPhone 12 mass production.
In the city of Shenzhen, Morgan Stanley believes industrial production first spiked in early September, but remained below its usual levels for the same time last year. In Chengdu, the analysts found that industrial activity has increased in recent days. Likewise, in Chongqing, industrial production has ramped significantly higher in recent days, after an initial uptick and pullback in September.
The data suggests that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is performing better than expected since Apple appears to be increasing orders. Earlier today, a DigiTimes report speculated that demand for iPhone 12 Pro has been so strong among consumers that Apple's delivery lead time from manufacturers has had to be extended.
Apple is set to report its fourth fiscal quarter earnings later today, although since this reporting period ends in September, it will not include iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sales.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
buying carbon offsets in western world so you don't feel bad about the smog being generated in china.
Meanwhile
Under your ridiculous standard, any person or business that cares about the environment should cease all activity completely and forever.
If Apple truly wanted to be environment friendly they should pause their annual release of their products..not removing chargers so that they can force you to buy magsafe or usb-a power bricks...
Since that would lead to the collapse of civilization for reasons other than the environment, maybe the better and more logical approach is that everyone should do what they can to mitigate the negative impact of their activities on the environment.
Maybe I missed it, but this is only for the iphone 12? No other iphone caused an increase in pollution?
[IMG width="251px"]https://images.macrumors.com/images-new/macrumorsthreadlogo@3x.png[/IMG] ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/10/29/iphone-12-demand-linked-to-increased-air-pollution/')
Analysts for Morgan Stanley have said that air quality reports in some Chinese cities suggest an increase in industrial activity linked to iPhone 12 demand (via CNBC ('https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/28/lower-air-quality-in-china-points-to-iphone-12-production-surge.html')).
Morgan Stanley analysts led by Katy Huberty used tracked air quality data from cities such as Zhengzhou, which is a major production location for Apple, to aid iPhone 12 sales projections.
In the city of Shenzhen, Morgan Stanley believes industrial production first spiked in early September, but remained below its usual levels for the same time last year. In Chengdu, the analysts found that industrial activity has increased in recent days. Likewise, in Chongqing, industrial production has ramped significantly higher in recent days, after an initial uptick and pullback in September.
The data suggests that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is performing better than expected since Apple appears to be increasing orders. Earlier today, a DigiTimes report ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/10/29/apple-strong-demand-iphone-12-pro/') speculated that demand for iPhone 12 Pro has been so strong among consumers that Apple's delivery lead time from manufacturers has had to be extended.
Apple is set to report its fourth fiscal quarter earnings later today, although since this reporting period ends in September, it will not include iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sales.
Article Link: iPhone 12 Demand Linked to Increased Air Pollution in China ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/10/29/iphone-12-demand-linked-to-increased-air-pollution/')