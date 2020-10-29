Apple Maps Now Provides Transit Directions Across Italy

Apple Maps now provides transit directions in many populous regions of Italy, expanding upon existing support in Rome. The feature can be accessed by selecting the Transit tab or button in Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.



Supported modes of transportation include trains, buses, trams, and more in and between cities such as Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Florence, and Venice.

Google Maps has supported transit directions for several years now, but Apple Maps is steadily catching up with detailed routing information. Apple maintains a list of regions where transit directions are available on its website.

(Thanks, Turret!)