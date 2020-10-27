Deals: Save Up to $75 on Apple's Entire 2020 iPad Pro Lineup

We're tracking a collection of iPad Pro deals today, offered from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Tiger Direct. Today's savings include markdowns on both Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the 2020 iPad Pro.

Some of the most notable deals today include savings on the cellular models of the newest iPad Pro devices, with up to $49 off these tablets. In total, you can save up to $70 in today's big iPad Pro sale, with nearly every version of the 2020 iPad Pro seeing notable discounts across these five retailers.



11-Inch iPad Pro

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

