Apple Raising App Store Prices in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa

Apple today announced that App Store prices are set to rise in several countries around the world due to taxes or changes in foreign exchange rates.



App and in-app purchase pricing is set to increase in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa in the next few days.

Apple says the pricing reflects a new equalization levy of 2 percent in India and a new value-added tax of 10 percent in Indonesia for developers based outside of Indonesia.

Pricing on apps and in-app purchases is also set to be adjusted in Iceland and Albania to align with pricing used in other markets selling in U.S. dollars with value-added tax. An updated pricing chart is available on Apple's website. [PDF]