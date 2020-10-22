Apple Updates iMovie and GarageBand for iOS With New Features

Apple today updated iOS video editing app iMovie to version 2.3, introducing a number of new features to the app. There's support for viewing, editing, and sharing High Dynamic Range videos from the Photos library. There's also an option to import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second.



Titles can be customized using built-in fonts with easy tools for adjusting title style and capitalization, plus there are three new animated title options including dual-color chromatic.

A slider allows photo and video filter intensity to be adjusted as needed, and solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds can be added to a movie.

- Customize any title by selecting from dozens of built-in fonts

- Adjust the color of any title by selecting from a grid or spectrum of presets, adjusting numerical sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer

- Quickly change a title's default style, capitalization and duration

- Pinch and drag to adjust the size and location of any title

- Choose from three new animated titles: Slide, Split and dual-color Chromatic

- Add solid, gradient, and patterned backgrounds to your movie

- Use the color picker to customize the colors of any background

- Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filter applied to your photos and videos

- Import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second*

- View, edit, and share High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos from your ‌Photos‌ library**

- Tap the new options button at the top of the Share sheet to share a project or video file and choose properties including resolution, frame rate, and HDR** * 4K at 60 frames per second requires iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 7 or later, iPad (6th generation) or later, ‌iPad‌ mini (5th generation), iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later ** Editing and sharing HDR video requires ‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation), ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ X or later, ‌iPad‌ mini (5th generation), ‌iPad‌ (7th generation) or later, ‌iPad Air‌ 3 or later, 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ or later

Apple has also updated GarageBand for iOS with an option to start new audio recordings from the Home Screen by touching and holding the GarageBand app icon, and maximum song length at the default tempo has been increased from 23 to 72 minutes. Apple also added a new "Keyboard Collection" sound pack that features more than 150 keyboard loops.

- New audio recordings can be quickly started from the Home screen by touching and holding the GarageBand app icon

- Maximum song length at default tempo has been increased from 23 to 72 minutes

- The ruler now offers an option to switch from musical bars and beats to minutes and seconds

- New downloadable "Keyboard Collection" sound pack includes over 150 keyboard loops and 50 instrument patches like pianos, organs, and electric pianos

GarageBand and iMovie are both apps that Apple provides to all of its customers for free.