Watch: New iPad Air Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the new iPad Air. In addition to our more detailed review roundup, we've shared a handful of unboxing videos and first impressions of the device below.

The new iPad Air via Karl Conrad

The new iPad Air features a larger 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, a faster A14 Bionic chip, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. It is also the first Apple device to feature Touch ID built into the power button. Pricing starts at $599 for Wi-Fi models, while cellular models start at $729, with 64GB and 256GB storage capacities available.

With its slimmer bezels, the new iPad Air looks very similar to the iPad Pro. The device is offered in five finishes: space gray, silver, rose gold, green, and sky blue.



Videos

The new iPad Air will begin arriving to customers Friday.