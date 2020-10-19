Deals: Amazon Discounting Both Models of 2020 MacBook Air, Starting at $849.99 for 256GB

Amazon has introduced a few discounts on Apple's 2020 MacBook Air in both 256GB and 512GB storage options. To start, you can get the 256GB MacBook Air for $849.99, down from $999.00. You'll see this price after a $100 coupon is applied automatically at the checkout screen.

Likewise, the 512GB MacBook Air has an automatic coupon on Amazon this week. It's priced at $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00, following a $99.01 coupon at checkout (or $49.01, depending on the color you choose). Both models are available in all three colors, and these sales represent the best discounts that we've ever tracked for the new 2020 MacBook Air.

These models were updated in March of this year with a new Magic Keyboard with scissor switches, faster processors, more storage space, and a reduced starting price tag of $999.00 for the 256GB model. Both models feature a 13-inch Retina display, slim black bezels, and a Force Touch trackpad. Apple offers the MacBook Air in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.