Apple Reportedly on EU 'Hit List' of Big Tech Companies Targeted for Regulation

by

EU regulators are taking aim at up to 20 big tech companies, including Apple, as part of a "hit list" that seeks to curb their market influence, reports The Financial Times.

The plans reportedly involve the demand that larger tech companies face tougher regulations than smaller competitors, data sharing with rivals, and increased transparency on data gathering. The move is part of a wider effort by EU lawmakers to increase competition in the technology industry.

The list is to be determined based on market share, competition, and number of users, meaning that Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon are all likely to be implicated.

Under the plans, big tech companies could quickly be forced to change their business practices without the need for an investigation or the breaking of any law. In extreme circumstances, big tech companies could be broken up if they are found to be discouraging rivals.

The news comes as the Korea Herald reports that a leading global economic watchdog, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, has proposed an overhaul of international tax rule aimed at big tech companies which could raise an extra $100 billion worldwide. The global tax framework overhaul is to be presented to 20 finance ministers from around the world this week and could be implemented as soon as next year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the EU was planning to implement wide-ranging legal measures to compel major tech companies to share data with competitors and give no preference to their own apps and services as part of its new Digital Services Act. The legislation is expected to be publicized in full by the end of this year to prevent further long-lasting antitrust cases.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Gorms
Gorms
27 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Let's all just hope that whatever the plans are, they are better thought out than the cookie notification one.
Avatar
itsmilo
28 minutes ago at 07:48 am
This cannot not end in a mess. Every country in the EU will want their own regulations pushed through. We cannot even agree on COVID-19 rules within one country, let alone for something like this
Avatar
Juan007
25 minutes ago at 07:50 am
They don't even pretend anymore. "Hit list"? Just call these "governments" what they really are -- gangsters who want their cut.

STEVE JOBS created iPhone and Apple reaps the rewards. If the EU doesn't like that then they should encourage innovation in their own borders instead of raising taxes and going after successful people and companies.
Avatar
IsaacM
20 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Good. Big tech needs to be put under control.

Waiting for the brainwashed Americans to come defend their favorite multi-trillion dollar corporation while they fear getting sick so they don't get left with crippling debt.
Avatar
justperry
15 minutes ago at 08:01 am


The cookie thing could work nicely if it were more standardised. If instead of a website thing that each web page had to implement on their own, the browser got involved and the dialog belonged to the browser rather than the webpage, and you could have checkboxes for "always allow" and "always disallow all" or "always disallow third party advertising" and so on. I'd love that

It should be defaulted to Opt out, not opt in.
I do agree, it's a complete mess, one has a popup after clicking on settings with all options off, the other one you need to click a lot of boxes, insanity.
Avatar
casperes1996
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I'm in favour of a lot of regulation in many ways, because pure capitalism doesn't always serve the people - look at the video games industry for a good demonstration of both workers and consumers getting the short end of the stick, or car manufacturers skimping on safety and environmental protections to save a few pennies - if all that drives you is profit, your decisions sometimes does not benefit people as a whole and can have hugely detrimental effects, and minimal competition is a detriment to the wider economy as well.

With all that out, if this is done in the way it sounds in the article - that's not good regulation. If this gets to a point where there's a parliamentary vote, I will write my MEP representatives and I encourage everyone else to do the same.
I too want European businesses to thrive in the tech sector, but the path to that is not to try and split up or force unreasonable rules on the big players that new players can circumvent. I'm in favour of data protection like GDPR but rules should apply evenly. By all means try and close off tax-avoidance loopholes, do tiered taxation systems, all that. Do things to help the consumer. Splitting up these companies and putting restrictions on them new European business don't have to abide by is not regulating for the sake of the consumer, but just unfair protectionism.
