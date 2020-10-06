Apple Adding iPhone 5c to Vintage Products List on October 31

Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.



In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of select vintage products in 2018. Both the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 model 15-inch MacBook Pro will remain eligible for service indefinitely, subject to parts availability.

Introduced alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013, the iPhone 5c was essentially an iPhone 5 repackaged in a colorful plastic shell, available in blue, green, pink, yellow, and white. The lower-end device was aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the United States.