Apple Adding iPhone 5c to Vintage Products List on October 31
Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of select vintage products in 2018. Both the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 model 15-inch MacBook Pro will remain eligible for service indefinitely, subject to parts availability.
Introduced alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013, the iPhone 5c was essentially an iPhone 5 repackaged in a colorful plastic shell, available in blue, green, pink, yellow, and white. The lower-end device was aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the United States.
5S was wayyyy better for not so much more money
Trailing the 5s by one SoC generation (A6 vs. A7), having a worse camera, and being physically incompatible with the large supply of existing iPhone 5 cases, while being only 100 dollars less were the undoing of it in the marketplace.
With its lively colours and (arguably) sturdy material, it could have been a popular winner - but with a mere 100 dollars lower asking price and such corner-cutting, it proved to be a bad value proposition compared to its 5s brother. As such, it was largely (and rightly so) snubbed by the market.