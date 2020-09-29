Package Tracking App 'Deliveries' Switching to Paid Subscription Model Across iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Junecloud this week announced that its popular package tracking app Deliveries will be switching to a paid subscription model on September 30. A subscription will unlock all features of the app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, with pricing to be set at 99 cents per month or $4.99 per year through the App Store.



Deliveries until now has been a one-time purchase, with iOS and macOS versions of the app each costing $4.99. Junecloud says users who already purchased the app can continue using most features without a subscription, and they will also receive a complimentary subscription for up to 18 months from the purchase date. Users who bought the app more than 18 months ago will receive a complimentary subscription until February 1, 2021.

Specifically, existing users will still be able to add new deliveries to the app and sync with iCloud. However, a subscription will now be required to sync with Junecloud, which allows users to add deliveries to the app simply by forwarding the corresponding email. Any new features added to Deliveries in the future will also require a subscription.

Junecloud hopes that switching to a subscription model will attract a wider customer base:

We have so many wonderful customers, but most people have never tried Deliveries. We know a big part of that has always been the upfront cost: the current price of $4.99 for the iOS app and $4.99 for the Mac app is a lot to ask before you’ve even had a chance to figure out if it does what you want it to do. Subscriptions will make it possible to download the app on all your devices and try it for a month, or even a full year, for less than it would have cost to buy both versions.

Deliveries makes it easy to track packages from UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, Canada Post, and many other couriers, complete with push notifications and more. The app is also useful for tracking orders from companies like Apple and Amazon.

The switch to a paid subscription model will coincide with the release of version 9.0 of Deliveries, a major update with many new features, including Dark Mode support on iOS, expanded tracking history, faster methods of adding shipments, and more.

