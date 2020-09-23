Guides
Apple Emphasizes That Solo Loop May Increase in Length Over Time, Updates Sizing Guide With More Specific Instructions

by

Apple on Tuesday updated one of its support documents to emphasize that the new silicone rubber Solo Loop for the Apple Watch may increase in length over time, as mentioned in fine print at the bottom of the Solo Loop product page.


Apple has also updated its printable Solo Loop sizing guide with more specific instructions, as noted by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber. The guide now advises users to wrap the sizing tool tightly around their wrist where they would typically wear their watch, and to make sure that the tool feels snug and does not slide up or down.

If the arrows on the sizing tool end up pointing to a line between two numbers, the sizing guide now advises users to choose the smaller of the two numbers. The guide has been updated with a few visuals to help customers.


Keep in mind that Apple's notice that the Solo Loop may increase in length over time does not apply to the Braided Solo Loop made with polyester yarn.

Apple says the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are stretchable, single-piece bands designed for an "ultracomfortable fit," with each available in nine sizes. Choosing the right size is important, as customers who order an Apple Watch with a Solo Loop in the box are required to return the entire device if the band does not fit correctly.

Avatar
zorinlynx
3 minutes ago at 08:28 am
How about they fix it so that if someone gets the wrong size band they can just exchange it without exchanging the whole watch?

That seems to be the biggest issue.
