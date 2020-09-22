Apple Music, App Store, Apple TV+ and Other Services Are Currently Down

Apple's system status page indicates that a handful of its services are currently down or experiencing issues, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, the App Store, the Mac App Store, the iTunes Store, and more.



The multi-service outage appears to be quite widespread and affects users on multiple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. However, not all users are affected, so your mileage may vary.

We'll update this story once the issues are resolved.