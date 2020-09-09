Satechi Launches Quatro Wireless Power Bank For Charging iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

Satechi today announced the launch of its Quatro Wireless Power Bank, which offers wireless and portable charging options for the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

There's a small wireless charging pad to accommodate the ‌iPhone‌, ‌AirPods‌, or AirPods Pro , along with a built-in ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck for charging the ‌Apple Watch‌. The charging pad offers up to 5W of charging power for Qi-based devices and 2.5W for the ‌Apple Watch‌.



The Quatro also includes a 12W USB-A port and a USB-C port that can be used to fast charge an ‌iPhone‌, an iPad Pro (it supports up to 18W), or charge the Quatro itself when it's out of power.

Satechi says that its 10,000mAh Power Bank was designed with an Apple aesthetic in mind, and it's meant to be compact to fit easily into a purse or backpack. LED indicator lights let you know what the charge level is at.



The Quatro Wireless Power Bank can be purchased from the Satechi website for $100 and shipments will start in mid-October, but customers who pre-order now can get a $20 discount using the promo code QUATRO when checking out on Satechi's website.