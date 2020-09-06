Guides
App Recap: Buddy, MindNode, and Study Bunny

by

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted finance app "Buddy," productivity app "MindNode," and productivity app "Study Bunny" as three apps that are worth checking out.

Apps to Check Out

  • Buddy - Easy Budgeting (iOS, Subscription) - Buddy is an app that can help users set up a budget and keep track of expenses. The app's overview page provides a clear breakdown of all expenses over a month against an income value. Users can break up spending budgets into various categories to track how much spending occurs in each, and all transaction data can be conveniently exported in a CSV file. The app is free to download, and users can subscribe to the app's premium plan to create an unlimited number of budgets and categories, share transactions and budgeting data with others, export transactions, and more. Buddy's premium plan is available in monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription options priced at $4.99, $11.99, and $34.99 respectively.
  • MindNode - Mind Map (iOS & Mac, Subscription) - MindNode is an app that can be used to capture all aspects of an idea in a simple manner. The app allows several forms of content to be added on a branch of the map including text, drawings, links, and more. To help organize an idea, users can easily tag, detach, connect, reconnect, and move branches around the map. Maps can also be converted into an indented list in just a tap, which is a great way to see an outlined, high-level view of an idea. Although the app is free to download, certain features like Themes, Visual Tags, and Focus Mode are limited to subscribers of MindNode Plus, which is available in both monthly and yearly options priced at $2.49 and $19.99 respectively. There's also a two week trial available for new subscribers.
  • Study Bunny: Focus Timer (iOS, Free) - Study Bunny can help users focus through a timer that tracks both work and break minutes. Upon completing a period of work, coins are obtained that can be used to purchase in-app content like sounds, custom backgrounds, and more. If the work timer is paused for more than seven minutes, however, coins will be lost, so users are incentivized to continue working. Additionally, the app tracks the length of study periods and displays daily work totals in weekly and monthly charts within the analytics menu. Study Bunny also lets users create flashcards and to-do lists to further help bolster productivity.

Are you using a great new app we've missed? Let us know in the comments and we'll check it out for next week's App Recap. Are you a developer of a unique app you'd like us to consider? Send us a message through our tip line at the top of the page and we'll check it out.

Top Stories

Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various...
Top Stories: Late October Apple Event?, iPhone 12 Pro in Dark Blue, 12-Inch MacBook With A14X Chip

Saturday September 5, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Normally we'd be zeroed in on Apple's annual iPhone event at this time, but with things still up in the air this year, rumors are flying fast and furious about what new products will be launching and when we'll see them. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It certainly looks like Apple has a long list of products that could launch before the end of the year, so check...
Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8 [Updated]

Sunday September 6, 2020 10:36 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available....
What's New in iOS 14 Beta 7: Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers, App Library Tweaks

Thursday September 3, 2020 11:37 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining the features included in the software. As the beta testing period progresses, changes get smaller and less notable, but the seventh beta still has a few new features that are worth mentioning, such as dark mode options for some wallpapers. We've listed what's new in the...
Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Friday September 4, 2020 7:12 am PDT by
Images of what appears to be an original Apple Watch prototype in its security case have been shared online by Twitter user @AppleDemoYT. The photos show a prototype stainless steel Apple Watch concealed within a silicone security case, marked with a redacted serial number. Apple usually transports its prototype and testing units in thick protective cases that are intended to mislead and...
Apple Loses $2 Trillion Status Following Largest One-Day Loss in Market Value of Any Company Ever

Friday September 4, 2020 8:05 am PDT by
Following several months of explosive growth, Apple's stock came crashing down on Thursday, dropping around eight percent in a single day. It was the worst day of trading for technology stocks as a whole since March. Apple's market capitalization slid over $180 billion as a result of the sell-off, marking the largest one-day loss in value for any company ever, according to Barron's. The...
Supply Chain Prepares for New Apple Watch Models and Third-Generation AirPods

Friday September 4, 2020 9:09 am PDT by
Apple supplier ASE Technology is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models based on its system-in-package technology, and it will also incorporate the technology into third-generation AirPods, according to DigiTimes. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that the new Apple Watch lineup will include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a...
Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

Saturday September 5, 2020 2:41 pm PDT by
Just a week after Apple terminated Epic Games' developer account, Epic has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the App Store and restore access to its developer account. In the filing, Epic Games says it was willing to challenge Apple "because it was the right thing to do" and "it was better positioned than many other companies to weather the storm."...
Broadcom Confirms Chip Delay Suggesting October iPhone 12 Launch

Friday September 4, 2020 4:59 am PDT by
In line with previous reports, Broadcom has confirmed that a ramp-up of its chip shipments, for what analysts believe is the iPhone 12, will run into the final quarter of 2020 (via Reuters). This is a quarter later than most years, which suggests that Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup will be delayed. In June, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan discussed a "major product cycle delay" at a "large North...
Only High-End 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Said to Get mmWave 5G

Thursday September 3, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple is set to introduce 5G technology in its 2020 iPhone lineup, but there are two kinds of 5G -- mmWave, which is the fastest, and sub-6GHz, which is slower but more widespread -- and there is mixed information on the spectrums the 2020 iPhones will support. The fastest mmWave 5G could be limited to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro lineup, and a new report from Fast Company suggests that mmWave...
