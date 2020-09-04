Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Stylish iPhone Case From Casery

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Casery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone case for any of Apple's iPhones ranging from the iPhone 11 models to the iPhone 6.


Casery has a large selection of iPhone cases all with unique designs that are suitable for a range of tastes. An Agate Collection, for example, pairs a clear case with styling that looks like an agate stone. The agate designs come in a wide range of colors, from deep blues and blacks to white, gray, pink, and purple.


The Marble Collection offers up clear cases with a marble design at the back that looks like traditional marble, also in bright colors. The Animal Collection features the same clear case with animal prints like tortoiseshell, snakeskin, and leopard.


There are other themed cases as well, including cases featuring plats like palm trees, pineapple, succulents, banana leaves, roses, peonies, and gardenias, along with cartoon-themed cases featuring Spongebob and Patrick.


Casery's cases, priced at $32, are available for all iPhones ranging from the most modern ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max to the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and 6 Plus, so you can find the right case for the device that you have.

Casery's cases offer full ‌iPhone‌ protection. Made from polymers with a co-molded design, each case offers edge-to-edge protection from drops, scratches, and dings, and the matte finish protects from pesky smudges and fingerprints.


There's protection for the buttons, a cutout at the bottom for the Lightning port, and a fitted cutout for the camera module. The front of the case is slightly raised to protect the display of the ‌iPhone‌ when placed facedown.


We have 20 Casery cases to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Casery
The contest will run from today (September 4) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 11. The winners will be chosen randomly on September 11 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Stories

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October [Updated]

Monday August 31, 2020 11:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the AirTags around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched,...
Read Full Article175 comments

Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall

Monday August 31, 2020 11:09 pm PDT by
Apple has a number of products in the works that are set to debut this fall, and this evening, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu shared details on Apple's launch plans, reiterating many of the rumors that we've previously heard about the upcoming product lineup. There are four new iPhones in the works in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes, with Apple planning to stagger the iPhone launches. The ...
Read Full Article99 comments

iOS 13.7 Now Available With Support for Exposure Notifications Express

Tuesday September 1, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 13.7, a major update that comes more than a month after the release of iOS 13.6. iOS 13.7 is an update that's being introduced to roll out a new Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. The iOS 13.7 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, ...
Read Full Article113 comments

iPhone 12 to Come in 'Dark Blue' Color Option

Monday August 31, 2020 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will offer a new "dark blue" model in its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, according to a new report today. iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue concept via EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach Hit-and-miss Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that a dark blue iPhone color will be available "for the first time" in addition to several new features and specification upgrades coming to Apple's smartphone...
Read Full Article80 comments

Proven Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Models Won't Be Announced in September

Wednesday September 2, 2020 7:47 am PDT by
While new iPhone and Apple Watch models are typically unveiled on stage at a September event, 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, so there is a good chance that Apple's fall product announcements will deviate from the norm at least slightly. At the very least, it is unlikely that Apple will hold an in-person iPhone event this year, unless it were limited to a small group of...
Read Full Article132 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 Rumors: Blood Oxygen Tracking, Performance Improvements, Faster WiFi and More

Monday August 31, 2020 1:29 pm PDT by
Alongside new iPhones each year, Apple unveils an updated version of the Apple Watch, introducing new features and improving on existing functionality. We're expecting the sixth-generation Apple Watch in 2020, and we could perhaps see some useful new health tracking functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The most notable new feature we could see in Apple...
Read Full Article123 comments

Report: Super-Lightweight 12-inch MacBook Powered By Apple Silicon to Launch This Year

Monday August 31, 2020 2:19 am PDT by
Apple has designed a 12-inch MacBook powered by Apple Silicon that weighs less than one kilogram and the company intends to launch it by the end of the year, according to a new report today. Apple's first ARM-based Mac will use an A14X processor, which is codenamed "Tonga" and manufactured by TSMC, and the MacBook will have a battery life of between 15 and 20 hours, according to the...
Read Full Article270 comments

Intel Announces 11th-Generation Tiger Lake Chips as Apple Plans Transition to Arm-Based Apple Silicon

Wednesday September 2, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Intel today announced the launch of its new 11th-generation Tiger Lake chips that are designed for use in laptops. The new chips included integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and WiFi 6 support. Intel is calling the Tiger Lake chips, which are built on a 10-nanometer "SuperFin" process, the world's best processor for thin and light laptops. Tiger Lake chips offer...
Read Full Article304 comments

Apple Expands Exposure Notification API With 'Express' Option That Doesn't Require an App

Tuesday September 1, 2020 9:02 am PDT by
Apple is today releasing iOS 13.7 with a major step forward in the Exposure Notification API that's available for public health authorities to use for their COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Exposure Notifications Express is designed to provide simpler deployment of regional exposure notifications without the need to develop or maintain an app. The new Exposure Notifications Express system...
Read Full Article80 comments

Apple Working on New Apple TV With Faster Processor and Remote Equipped With Find My

Monday August 31, 2020 11:16 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Apple TV that includes an upgraded remote with Find My-like capabilities, reports Bloomberg. The tidbit was shared in a wider report on Apple's fall product launch plans. Apple has been rumored to be working on an upgrade to the 4K Apple TV for some time, and it's been believed that the device could launch at any time, but Bloomberg says that the new...
Read Full Article235 comments