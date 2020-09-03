Rogers Introduces Six-Months-Free Apple Music Perk With Select Infinite Data Plans in Canada

Canadian carrier Rogers this week announced that customers can receive six months of free access to Apple Music when signing up for select Infinite data plans, including its 20GB plan for $80 per month or 50GB plan for $125 per month.



The offer is available to new and existing Apple Music subscribers on iOS or Android, and can be redeemed through the MyRogers app. After the six-month free period, customers will have Apple Music's standard $9.99 per month cost charged directly on their Rogers bill. The offer is not applicable to family or student subscriptions.

Rogers is the only Canadian carrier to now offer Apple Music as a perk, following in the footsteps of Verizon in the United States.

South African carrier MTN has also rolled out a six-months-free Apple Music offer.