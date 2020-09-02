Apple Introduces Subscription Codes for Developers

Apple today informed developers about an upcoming Subscription Code feature that's designed to allow developers to offer up discounted or free auto-renewable subscriptions to lure customers.

Later this year, you'll be able to acquire, retain, and win back subscribers with subscription offer codes: unique, alphanumeric codes that provide free or discounted prices for auto-renewable subscriptions. Provide your one-time use codes digitally or offline at physical events, alongside products, and more. Customers on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and later can redeem offer codes on the App Store, through a one-time code redemption URL, or within your app if you've implemented the presentCodeRedemptionSheet API.

Apple says that developers can give customers unique, alphanumeric codes that are one time use, provided at digital or physical events, alongside products, and more. Subscription codes are an iOS and ‌iPadOS 14‌ feature and are coming later this year.

More information about Subscription Codes can be found on Apple's developer website.