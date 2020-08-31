Netflix's Limited Free Access Works on Mac and iPad, but Not iPhone
Netflix is offering limited free access to a variety of original programming, reports OnlyTech. iOS appears to be inexplicably excluded from the limited free access, which is available on Android and in-browser.
The limited free access includes admission to "Stranger Things," "Murder Mystery," "Élite," "Boss Baby: Back in Business," "Bird Box," "When They See Us," "Love Is Blind," "The Two Popes," "Our Planet," and "Grace and Frankie."
The feature allows users to watch a movie or the first episode of a series for free, after which they will be prompted to subscribe for continued access. One 30-second skippable ad for Netflix is played before every title. The feature is available worldwide, no account or sign-up is needed, and the available content will reportedly change on a regular basis.
A Netflix help page spotted by Gadgets360 reveals that only browsers on computers, tablets, and Android devices are supported. iOS devices are unable to use the limited free access.
The help page does not explain why iOS blocked from access. Given that the free access is available on macOS and iPadOS in-browser, it is unclear why Netflix has excluded iOS.
Amid an increasingly competitive video streaming market, free access to selected Netflix programming hopes to attract more subscribers to the platform. Last week it was reported that Apple is planning to extend the free trial of Apple TV+ in an effort to lure in more subscribers.
We should thank Netflix as this will play out very well into the trial as showing Apple is not a monopoly and Netflix has a monopoly on the content they are allowed to distribute.
I guess the costs of a walled garden are starting to show. Who needs the fastest processor when you can stream AAA games to your android with xbox game pass? And why not go android when it comes with free netflix? More evidence suggesting that apple doesn’t have a monopoly or monopoly level control, but also stronger indication that industry is getting fed up with apple’s strict rules
It's not a crime to not like the policies of Apple (google, facebook etc)