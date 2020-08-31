Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Netflix's Limited Free Access Works on Mac and iPad, but Not iPhone

by

Netflix is offering limited free access to a variety of original programming, reports OnlyTech. iOS appears to be inexplicably excluded from the limited free access, which is available on Android and in-browser.

The limited free access includes admission to "Stranger Things," "Murder Mystery," "Élite," "Boss Baby: Back in Business," "Bird Box," "When They See Us," "Love Is Blind," "The Two Popes," "Our Planet," and "Grace and Frankie."

The feature allows users to watch a movie or the first episode of a series for free, after which they will be prompted to subscribe for continued access. One 30-second skippable ad for Netflix is played before every title. The feature is available worldwide, no account or sign-up is needed, and the available content will reportedly change on a regular basis.

A Netflix help page spotted by Gadgets360 reveals that only browsers on computers, tablets, and Android devices are supported. iOS devices are unable to use the limited free access.

The help page does not explain why iOS blocked from access. Given that the free access is available on macOS and iPadOS in-browser, it is unclear why Netflix has excluded iOS.

Amid an increasingly competitive video streaming market, free access to selected Netflix programming hopes to attract more subscribers to the platform. Last week it was reported that Apple is planning to extend the free trial of Apple TV+ in an effort to lure in more subscribers.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Jakewilk
17 minutes ago at 06:44 am
I guess the costs of a walled garden are starting to show. Who needs the fastest processor when you can stream AAA games to your android with xbox game pass? And why not go android when it comes with free netflix? More evidence suggesting that apple doesn’t have a monopoly or monopoly level control, but also stronger indication that industry is getting fed up with apple’s strict rules
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
WiiDSmoker
22 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Netflix has every right to dictate which platform can watch their free content.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Unami
9 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Duh, it‘s pretty obvious why they don‘t do it on iOS - nothing „unclear“ about it. There’s no in-app subscription to netflix on iOS, because they don’t want to pay the 15-30% to apple (which makes absolutely sense, it‘s quite a steep cut if applied every month - especially when compared to a „pay once“ app that get‘s the same service from apple for a fraction of the price). so that free promo with the „buy now“-link won‘t work in the app store.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
macsrcool1234
16 minutes ago at 06:45 am
no doubt there's some 'rule' somewhere in the ios store preventing this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ViDeOmAnCiNi
12 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Is iOS excluded because they cannot link to external site for the subscription cost? I'm sure NF does not want to take that 15-30% hit from Apple app store...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
I7guy
8 minutes ago at 06:52 am


I guess the costs of a walled garden are starting to show. Who needs the fastest processor when you can stream AAA games to your android with xbox game pass? And why not go android when it comes with free netflix? More evidence suggesting that apple doesn’t have a monopoly or monopoly level control, but also stronger indication that industry is getting fed up with apple’s strict rules

We should thank Netflix as this will play out very well into the trial as showing Apple is not a monopoly and Netflix has a monopoly on the content they are allowed to distribute.

It's not a crime to not like the policies of Apple (google, facebook etc)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
