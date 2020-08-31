Deals: HomePod Returns to $199.99 at Best Buy

Apple's HomePod has returned to the price of $199.99 today at Best Buy. This popular sale is a solid $99 discount on the original $299.00 price of the HomePod, and it's one that Best Buy has offered a few times throughout 2020.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price also represents one of the lowest we've ever tracked for a new HomePod. Best Buy offers free next-day delivery for select qualifying items in the United States, and there are also options to pick up devices at a local store. Both the White and Space Gray color options are on sale at Best Buy.

We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.