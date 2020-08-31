Third-Generation AirPods Again Rumored to Launch in First Half of 2021

Apple's third-generation AirPods have once again been rumored to be launching in the first half of 2021, according to DigiTimes.



The claim comes in a paywalled preview of an upcoming report indicating that Apple's supply chain partner Inventec will only account for 20% or less of assembly orders for the new model. Apple has multiple assembly partners for its ‌AirPods‌ in addition to Inventec, including Luxshare and Goertek.

The early preview of the report will be filled out with more detail tomorrow, and we'll update this article with any other notable information.

Several sources including noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have indicated that the next-generation ‌AirPods‌ should launch in the first half of next year.

Kuo most recently indicated back in June that he expects the new ‌AirPods‌ to have a similar design to the AirPods Pro, although they would presumably lack some of the more advanced features such as active noise cancellation found in the more expensive ‌AirPods Pro‌. The shift to an ‌AirPods‌ Pro-like design may have contributed to early confusion about an "AirPods Pro Lite" model.

As for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ earphones themselves, rumors have indicated second-generation models could debut in the second half of 2021.