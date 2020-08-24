Deals: Amazon Matching Verizon's AirPods Pro Sale Price of $219.99 ($30 Off)

Amazon is now matching the price of the AirPods Pro that we've been tracking at Verizon over the past few weeks, allowing customers to purchase the noise-cancelling headphones for $219.99, down from $249.00.

The AirPods Pro have gone down to a slightly lower price of $214 in new condition this year, but this $30 discount remains the most consistent sale, and it should be easier for more people to take advantage of thanks to Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

No discount code is required to get the deal, and Amazon has the AirPods Pro in stock so shipping should be within the next few days. Amazon also includes 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with the purchase of the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end headphones, with support for Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods Pro also have overall better sound quality than the AirPods, and custom silicone ear-tips that provide a more snug fit for different ear sizes.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.