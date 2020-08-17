Adobe MAX 2020 Free for Everyone, Registration Now Open

Adobe holds an annual event called Adobe MAX each year to highlight new Adobe software releases for design and advertising professionals. Adobe MAX normally takes place in person, but like many events, the 2020 conference will be held digitally from October 20 to October 22.



Adobe MAX 2020 is a free event for everyone who wants to attend, and registration is open as of today. Those interested in signing up for Adobe MAX can do so on the Adobe website.

According to Adobe, there will be 56 hours of "inspiration and learning," which will include live content demos, speakers, sneak peeks, celebrity appearances, and musical performances.

Special guests will include actor Keanu Reeves, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator.

Those who register will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a free MAX t-shirt and can begin crafting a schedule for virtual events they want to attend. Registering also provides access to instructor files and presentation downloads and an opportunity to engage with Adobe product experts.