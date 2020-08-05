Lady Gaga Hosting 'Gaga Radio' Show on Apple Music

Lady Gaga is the latest artist to launch an Apple Music weekly show, and with "Gaga Radio" she'll chat with dance and music stars and debut exclusive DJ mixes.

The inspiration for Lady Gaga's hyperactive 2020 album Chromatica came from one magical place: the dance floor. A joyride of glittery synths and let-your-hair-down hooks, it captures the singular, soul-cleansing euphoria found from sweating under a disco ball. Every Friday on GAGA RADIO, she honors dance music by speaking with the DJs, divas, and producers who inspired her and helped bring Chromatica to life. Each episode will also include an exclusive DJ mix from one of Gaga's guests. It's a celebration of dance music when we need it most.

The interviews will focus on the team who helped Gaga bring her 2020 album "Chromatica" to life. The show will be available on Apple Music every Friday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, starting this Friday.