Deals: New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets $199 Discount at Amazon, Starting at $1,599.99 for 512GB

A few notable discounts on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models have appeared at Amazon and B&H Photo this week. Earlier in the week we shared news of 2020 MacBook Air notebooks for $100 off, and now the latest 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are seeing solid discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've rounded up all of these deals in the lists below. Prices start at $899.00 for the 13-inch MacBook Air ($100 off), $1,599.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro ($199 off), and $2,099.00 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro ($300 off). These sales represent the current best prices online for each notebook.



MacBook Air

13-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.