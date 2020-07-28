Deals: Take $100 Off Apple's 2020 MacBook Air, Starting at $899 for 256GB

B&H Photo today is discounting Apple's 2020 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 10th gen processor) to $899.00, down from $999.00. This discount represents a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model of the new 13-inch MacBook Air, and it's available in all three color options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon is matching this price, but the sale is only available for the silver MacBook Air. The 256GB MacBook Air has typically seen a $50 sale over the past few weeks, so today's $100 markdown is a good opportunity to get the notebook at its current best price.

Additionally, this week both Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting the 512GB 2020 MacBook Air to $1,199.00, from $1,299.00. Across both retailers you can get this version of the notebook in all three colors, and this again represents the lowest price we've ever tracked.

