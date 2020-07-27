Qualcomm's New 'Quick Charge 5' Will Charge Android Smartphones to 50% in Five Minutes
Qualcomm today unveiled its latest fast charging standard, Quick Charge 5, which it says can charge a smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes, or to full in 15 minutes.
According to Qualcomm, Quick Charge 5 is the world's fastest commercial charging solution, supporting more than 100W of charging power for smartphones.
In addition to offering much faster charging, Quick Charge 5 is up to 70 percent more efficient and up to 10 degrees Celsius cooler compared to Quick Charge 4 and 4+. Qualcomm says there are 12 separate voltage, current, and temperature protections included.
Quick Charge is a feature that's built into many Android phones, and not a feature that Apple takes advantage of. Qualcomm is debuting new power management ICs for Android smartphone manufacturers to incorporate in their devices.
iPhones have a fast charging feature, but it charges the iPhone to 50 percent in a half hour. It's not clear if Apple will ultimately come out with an improved fast charging feature, but at this point, there are no rumors suggesting we're going to see anything different in the 2020 iPhone models.
Apple could introduce improved charging in future iPhone models, but Apple tends to be more conservative with its charging specifications in terms of fast charging, heat output, and longterm battery longevity.
Qualcomm says that the first smartphones to incorporate Quick Charge 5 will come in the third quarter of 2020. Quick Charge 5 is supported on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, and future high-end Snapdragon mobile platforms.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It literally says in the article it’s reducing the temperature by 10° C compared to other technologies.
That’s going to be one hot phone!
I miss the days when Apple led the market with innovation.
Thanks guys for failing to read the article and contribute dribble as a result.
That sounds like a lot of heat.
If this rapid charging technology can be implemented, you'd think the other manufacturers could do the same thing? Would be cool to know the reasons why not. (I can guess a few).
Even though my phone lasts DAYS without needing a charge (I'm not the heaviest of users), this would be a nice feature to have.
Hopefully Anker comes out with some really cool batteries with this! I just upgraded all of my Anker batteries to the new Anker USB C PD batteries and while they charge MUCH faster with PD chargers, they also get much much hotter. I usually opt to charge them on the 2.4a chargers just for longevity - but having the option to rapidly charge in a few hours is really great.