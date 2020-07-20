'Verzuz' Series That Pits Artists Against One Another Coming to Apple Music

Verzuz, an Instagram Live series founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, is making its way to Apple Music, reports Variety. Verzuz launched in March and is designed to pit two artists against one another in a friendly competition.



So far, the series has featured Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, John Legend, and DJ Nice. The first Verzuz episode on ‌Apple Music‌ will air on Wednesday, July 22 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time and will feature Snoop Dog and DMX.

While Verzuz will be aired on ‌Apple Music‌, it is also going to continue to be simulcast live on Instagram Live. Episodes will be shown live on ‌Apple Music‌, but fans will also be able to watch them on-demand in ‌Apple Music‌.

Apple will work with Swizz Beatz Timbaland to produce new episodes of the series going forward.