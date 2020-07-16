Facebook Messenger iOS App Gains Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls

Facebook today announced that a new screen sharing feature is now available in the Messenger app on iOS and Android. The feature was first available on the web version of Facebook, and on desktop apps.



On iOS, you can share a live view of your iPhone screen with a friend or family member. When video calling someone, you can tap to expand the bottom menu and find the "Share Your Screen" option.

After it's selected, you can then navigate to your Photos app to share pictures, browse Instagram with a friend, shop online, and more.

Screen sharing can be used in a one-on-one call, in a group video call with up to eight people, or in a Messenger Rooms conversation with up to 16 people.

Facebook said the screen sharing feature is available across the globe starting today.