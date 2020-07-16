Facebook Messenger iOS App Gains Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls

Facebook today announced that a new screen sharing feature is now available in the Messenger app on iOS and Android. The feature was first available on the web version of Facebook, and on desktop apps.
On iOS, you can share a live view of your iPhone screen with a friend or family member. When video calling someone, you can tap to expand the bottom menu and find the "Share Your Screen" option.
After it's selected, you can then navigate to your Photos app to share pictures, browse Instagram with a friend, shop online, and more.
Screen sharing can be used in a one-on-one call, in a group video call with up to eight people, or in a Messenger Rooms conversation with up to 16 people.
Facebook said the screen sharing feature is available across the globe starting today.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Turns out that the screen sharing never turns off. it just stays on, even after a call has ended.
Can we skip to the part where we learn about the accidental security flaw in this?
Facebook a week later: We have found a small error and will put out a fix as soon as possible
Waits 3 more months before fixing it
Or and iPad version of instagram
how bout they concentrate on getting dark mode on their main app like now. this is getting ridiculous.