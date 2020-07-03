Apple Maps Transit Directions Go Live in Iceland

Apple appears to have updated its Maps coverage to add transit directions in Iceland, with a focus on bus routes in and around the capital, Reykjavik.



Apple Maps users in the region can now select public transportation routes when getting directions between two locations.

Transit directions were first added to ‌Apple Maps‌ in 2015 with the launch of iOS 9. Maps initially only offered transit information in a handful of cities, but over the course of the last five years, Apple has worked to expand the feature to additional areas.

Transit information is now live in dozens of cities and countries around the world, with a full list available on Apple's iOS and iPadOS Feature Availability website, although it has not yet been updated to include Iceland.

(Thanks, Jasmine!)