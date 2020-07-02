Hands-On With Caviar's Modified 'CyberPhone' iPhone Designed to Look Like a Tesla Cybertruck

Caviar, a company known for creating outlandish and lavish iPhone casing modifications, has been working on an ‌iPhone‌ design that's modeled after Tesla's Cybertruck. We have a prototype of the CyberPhone on hand, and checked it out in our latest YouTube video.

The CyberPhone Caviar has designed is created from titanium and has an angled design reminiscent of Tesla's truck. Caviar has a few versions for sale, but the base pricing starts at $6,910, so this is not a phone for the everyday buyer.

We don't have the high-end titanium version to test out, but rather an aluminum model that's a less expensive test version than the version shipping out to customers. The official version of the CyberPhone features a back panel made from titanium with a PVC covering, with cutouts and buttons that allow the ‌iPhone‌ to operate as normal while sporting the Cybertruck-style design.

Since the extra casing adds a good bit of bulk to the ‌iPhone‌, there's a unique SIM ejection tool to get the SIM tray out from the deep crevice of the casing. There's a camera cutout at the back for the square-shaped camera setup of the ‌iPhone‌, which features Caviar branding.

In our video, you may notice a crack in the glass part of the CyberPhone's casing, so it's clearly not as indestructible as the Tesla Cybertruck. Elon Musk was able to break the window of the Cybertruck during its unveiling, however, so maybe Caviar is just aiming for authenticity. The non-glass portion of the case feels more durable, but it's also super heavy.

There are also quite a few scratches around the bumper of the CyberPhone and again, this is aluminum, but titanium is also prone to scratching. Visible scratches are not exactly desirable on a phone that costs as much as some cars.

We have the CyberPhone Light, but the standard version, priced at about $7,680, has a folding cover that comes down to cover the display when the phone isn't in use and also serves as a stand, but that's not available in this model so we can't demo it.

Modified iPhones like this are more impractical than anything else and attractive to a limited subset of buyers, but it's sometimes fun to take a look at the kind of crazy things ‌iPhone‌ modifiers are doing. We have no idea who buys these kinds of devices, but there must be some market for them because Caviar and other companies keep coming out with ever more fanciful designs.