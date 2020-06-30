YouTube TV Raises Prices From $50/Month to $65/Month

YouTube is increasing the price of its live streaming YouTube TV service yet again, raising the price from $50 per month to $65 per month for new subscribers as of today. Current YouTube TV users will see service prices increase on the next billing cycle after June 30.



YouTube TV previously saw a price increase in April 2019 when prices jumped from $40 per month to $50 per month, or $55 when purchased through Apple. YouTube TV no longer offers in-app purchase options for subscribing, so the $65 price applies to all users.

YouTube says that the increased price for YouTube TV is due to the rising cost of content. YouTube also argues that the higher price point reflects the "complete value" of YouTube TV.

We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV. YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams. It's all included in the base cost of YouTube TV, with no contract and no hidden fees.

YouTube says that subscribers who are unhappy with the price increase can cancel their subscriptions, and that it will continue to work to build "flexible new models for YouTube TV users" to offer a "robust and innovative experience."

With the addition of eight new ViacomCBS channels launching today that include Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon, YouTube TV now offers access to over 85 channels. Six additional ViacomCBS channels will be added in the future.