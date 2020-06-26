Neo-Noir Psychological Thriller 'Losing Alice' Coming to Apple TV+

Apple today announced that it will co-produce neo-noir psychological thriller "Losing Alice" from creator, writer, and director Sigal Avin. The series will debut on Apple TV+, but a release date has yet to be provided.



Apple describes "Losing Alice" as a "thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind." The series will follow Alice, a 48-year-old female film director who "feels irrelevant since raising her family."

After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, "Losing Alice" is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

Alice will be played by Ayelet Zurer.