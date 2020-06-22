Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2020 MacBook Air Models

Apple has begun selling certified refurbished 2020 MacBook Air models through its online store in the United States for the first time, with prices discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to brand new models.



Apple says refurbished MacBook Air models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Air is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple.

Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.

A refurbished MacBook Air comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+ at a cost of $249 for the MacBook Air.

(Thanks, Shanmugam Senthivel!)