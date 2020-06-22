iOS 14 Brings QuickTake Feature to iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

Apple's iOS 14 brings the QuickTake feature that was introduced for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max to Apple's 2018 iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.



Introduced with the 2019 iPhone lineup, QuickTake is a feature that lets you record video by holding down the shutter button in photo mode so you can capture a video-worthy moment right away without needing to swap camera modes.

At launch, QuickTake was only included in Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ lineup, but with ‌iOS 14‌, the older ‌iPhone XR‌, XS, and XS Max can use the option. QuickTake was also added to the new 2020 iPhone SE.

Apple is also introducing a new feature that lets you capture QuickTake video on compatible devices by holding the Volume Down button, which is an even faster way to record video.

Holding the Volume Up button allows users to capture burst photos, which is another new feature.