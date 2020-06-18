Deals: Amazon Discounts 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air to $549.99 ($100 Off)

Amazon today has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air (Space Gray) from 2019 for $549.99, down from an original price of $649.99. This $100 discount is a match of the previous low price seen on this model of the iPad Air, and as of now it is the best sale you'll find on the 2019 tablet among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that this markdown will not appear until you add the iPad Air into your cart and proceed to the checkout screen, where it will be automatically applied. Amazon says the tablet will be in stock on June 26, so order soon if you're interested as stock may soon dwindle.

Apple in March 2019 launched the new 10.5-inch iPad Air that serves as a middle-tier iPad option between the lower-end iPad and the higher-end iPad Pro models. You can head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad for even more iPad discounts.