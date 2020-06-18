Canada to Launch Nationwide COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Based on Apple/Google Technology

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced that Canada plans to launch a nationwide COVID-19 contract tracing app based on Apple's and Google's Exposure Notification API, as noted by iPhone in Canada. Trudeau said the app is slated for release in early July, with testing set to begin in Ontario soon.

COVID Shield, a reference for public health authorities to build their own apps

Canada will join a growing list of countries that have committed to using the API, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and others. At least three U.S. states are also adopting the solution.

Built into iOS 13.5 on the Apple side, the API allows iPhones and Android smartphones to interface with one another for contact tracing purposes. If and when you happen to be nearby someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, you can receive a notification and take the appropriate steps to self isolate and seek medical help if necessary.

Apple and Google have stressed the privacy of their Bluetooth-based solution, which must be enabled in the Settings app under Health > COVID-19 Exposure Logging to function. Read our Exposure Notification guide for more details.