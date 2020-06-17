Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iMac
WWDC?

iPad Pro like design? Coming soon.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14: Mark Unread
iOS 14: Group Typing
iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

New Facebook and Instagram Options Let US Users Turn Off Political Ads

by

Facebook is adding the option for users to turn off all political advertising in the Facebook and Instagram apps from today, the company has announced in a blog post.

The option will pop up for users directly on any political ad that appears on the two Facebook-owned platforms. Users will also be able to hide ads by clicking on the advertisement or by accessing a new menu option in either of the app's ad settings.

The new ability to disable political ads will apply to political, electoral, and social issue ads from candidates, Super PACs and other organizations that include the "Paid for by" political disclaimer.

The option will appear immediately for some U.S. users and roll out more broadly in the coming weeks. Facebook says is also plans to make the setting available outside the U.S. in countries where it has enforcement on ads about social issues, elections and politics.


In addition, Facebook says it is ensuring ads are more transparent by making sure the "Paid for by" disclaimers on political ads follow them after they've been shared. It is also allowing anyone who uses the company's Ad Library to track ad spending for Congressional races, rather than just making it available for U.S. presidential campaigns.

Along with the changes to how it manages political ads, Facebook also announced a Voting Information Center that will provide information on how and where to vote, as well as how to register to vote and how to vote by mail. Users can also turn on alerts that will remind them to vote and direct them to polling places when voting begins in November.


"We've built some of the most advanced systems in the world to combat election interference," said Facebook. "The Voting Information Center will be another line of defense."

In an op-ed published in USA Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested these efforts were a response to criticisms about the platform's lack of action to curb the spread of misinformation online.

"Everyone wants to see politicians held accountable for what they say — and I know many people want us to moderate and remove more of their content. We have rules against speech that will cause imminent physical harm or suppress voting, and no one is exempt from them. But accountability only works if we can see what those seeking our votes are saying, even if we viscerally dislike what they say.

"Ultimately, I believe the best way to hold politicians accountable is through voting, and I believe we should trust voters to make judgments for themselves. That's why I think we should maintain as open a platform as possible, accompanied by ambitious efforts to boost voter participation."

Facebook says its goal is to register 4 million voters this year using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, which is double the number of people it believes it helped register in 2016 and 2018.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Facebook, Instagram

Top Stories

'OpenCore Computer' Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple's macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated]

Saturday June 13, 2020 12:39 pm PDT by
Update: The developers of the OpenCore Bootloader have released a statement regarding the unauthorized use of the OpenCore name. We at Acidanthera are a small group of enthusiasts who are passionate about Apple ecosystem and spend time developing software to improve macOS compatibility with different kinds of hardware including older Apple-made computers and virtual machines. For us, who do...
Read Full Article403 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 14, 2020 10:57 am PDT by
A range of images have today emerged from Twitter user @Jin_Store allegedly featuring iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro molds, offering a further look at what may be in the works for the 2020 iPhone lineup. The molds are similar to those usually seen in the lead-up to the announcement of new iPhones. These physical molds are often based on leaked schematics and are produced by third party case...
Read Full Article282 comments

Apple Launches 2020 Back to School Promotion: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Monday June 15, 2020 7:01 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion in the United States and Canada. After five years of offering free Beats, Apple this year is offering free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad. Qualifying students and educators can receive free second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case with the purchase of a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac...
Read Full Article97 comments

16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Up to 75% Faster Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

Monday June 15, 2020 6:26 am PDT by
One week ahead of WWDC, Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For an extra $700, the notebook can now be configured with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory. Apple says the new 5600M graphics option is up to 75 percent faster than the base 5500M graphics for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to TechCrunch. Apple has also released ...
Read Full Article227 comments

Apple's Foldable iPhone Prototype Allegedly Features Separate Display Panels Connected by Hinge

Monday June 15, 2020 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a foldable iPhone prototype that features two separate display panels that are connected by a hinge rather than a single display like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to leaker Jon Prosser who shared the info in a tweet and a YouTube interview shared by Jon Rettinger. A mockup of an iPhone that has two displays and a hinge Prosser says that the foldable iPhone has...
Read Full Article117 comments

Top Stories: Redesigned iMac at WWDC?, Mac's Transition to Arm Chips, AAPL Hits $1.5 Trillion

Saturday June 13, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and while we know things are going to be different with this first-ever digital-only event, there's still a lot to look forward to. Apple will be streaming a keynote address from Apple Park where we'll see the usual introductions of Apple's next major operating system updates, and hopefully we'll get some hardware news as well. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article71 comments

New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Friday June 12, 2020 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored. The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but Digi...
Read Full Article89 comments

Apple Sends Out Invites for Digital WWDC Event

Monday June 15, 2020 10:35 am PDT by
As Apple gears up for its 2020 WWDC event that will be held in a digital-only capacity, the company today sent out invites inviting members of the media to tune in to the keynote that's set to take place on Monday, June 22. Image via Matthew Panzarino Apple will hold its keynote event at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While the event will be digital only with no non-employees...
Read Full Article29 comments

CarKey Privacy Policy Detailed in iOS 13.5.1, Suggesting Launch Could Come Soon

Monday June 15, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by
Buried in the iOS 13.5.1 update, there's a privacy policy for the "CarKey" feature that Apple has in the works, suggesting that a launch could perhaps be coming soon. CarKey is designed to allow an iPhone or Apple Watch to be used in lieu of a physical key in certain vehicles with NFC connectivity. First noticed by German site iPhone-ticker.de, the CarKey privacy info can be found in the...
Read Full Article50 comments

Apple's Path to Arm-Based Macs Could Start With a New 12-Inch MacBook

Friday June 12, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Fudge, a leaker who goes by @choco_bit on Twitter, often shares details on upcoming Apple products. With Apple's Arm-based Macs that use custom-made chips on the horizon, Fudge today shared some of his thoughts on how, why, and when Apple will roll out Arm-based Macs, including some speculation on how apps, Boot Camp, and other features might be impacted. Apple has been following a...
Read Full Article430 comments