Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iMac
WWDC?

iPad Pro like design? Coming soon.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14: Mark Unread
iOS 14: Group Typing
iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Watch Estimated to Reach 100 Million Lifetime Shipments Soon Despite Weaker Demand Last Quarter

by

Apple Watch continued to lead the smartwatch industry with an estimated 5.2 million shipments worldwide in the first quarter of 2020, well ahead of Huawei, Samsung, Fitbit, and others, according to research firm Canalys.


Canalys said the Apple Watch did see slow performance in North America and Europe during the quarter, however, which it attributes to Apple customers "switching their attention to AirPods as a 'must-have' accessory." Apple's market share declined to an estimated 36.3 percent for the quarter, down from 46.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Huawei trailed in second place with an estimated 2.1 million shipments and 14.9 percent market share for the quarter, followed by Samsung with an estimated 1.8 million shipments and 12.4 percent market share.


Canalys expects lifetime Apple Watch shipments to reach 100 million units within the next few months, five years after the device launched.

Apple does not provide a breakdown of Apple Watch sales in its earnings reports, so take these estimated figures with a proverbial grain of salt. Apple's "Wearables, Home and Accessories" category did set a new all-time revenue record of $6.3 billion last quarter, including sales of the Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats products, Apple TV, HomePod, iPod touch, and both Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Tag: Canalys
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
jcswim312
17 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Apple definitely did a great job with the Apple Watch! It’s definitely the best smart watch out there and as far as fitness goes, it’s definitely the best for keeping people healthy!

I have the fifth generation Apple Watch and it works great! I use it every day when I go for walks around my neighborhood with my dog
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
CarlJ
11 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Yep, another Apple failure, totally doomed, nobody will buy it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
cmaier
6 minutes ago at 09:09 am


Still a disposable watch as no way to replace battery.
Some years of use and it becomes a piece of trash.

Apple and various repair shops can replace the battery.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Seanm87
8 minutes ago at 09:08 am


Rather remarkable that Apple still hasn't managed to make this any thinner, given their obsession with all things slender. The Apple Watch is a chubby, chubby thing, and sits so high on the wrist. It's a remarkably unattractive and clunky looking device.

My series 4 is thinner than previous generations
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Seuck
7 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Still a disposable watch as no way to replace battery.
Some years of use and it becomes a piece of trash.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

'OpenCore Computer' Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple's macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated]

Saturday June 13, 2020 12:39 pm PDT by
Update: The developers of the OpenCore Bootloader have released a statement regarding the unauthorized use of the OpenCore name. We at Acidanthera are a small group of enthusiasts who are passionate about Apple ecosystem and spend time developing software to improve macOS compatibility with different kinds of hardware including older Apple-made computers and virtual machines. For us, who do...
Read Full Article403 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 14, 2020 10:57 am PDT by
A range of images have today emerged from Twitter user @Jin_Store allegedly featuring iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro molds, offering a further look at what may be in the works for the 2020 iPhone lineup. The molds are similar to those usually seen in the lead-up to the announcement of new iPhones. These physical molds are often based on leaked schematics and are produced by third party case...
Read Full Article282 comments

Apple Launches 2020 Back to School Promotion: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Monday June 15, 2020 7:01 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion in the United States and Canada. After five years of offering free Beats, Apple this year is offering free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad. Qualifying students and educators can receive free second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case with the purchase of a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac...
Read Full Article99 comments

16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Up to 75% Faster Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

Monday June 15, 2020 6:26 am PDT by
One week ahead of WWDC, Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For an extra $700, the notebook can now be configured with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory. Apple says the new 5600M graphics option is up to 75 percent faster than the base 5500M graphics for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to TechCrunch. Apple has also released ...
Read Full Article235 comments

Apple's Foldable iPhone Prototype Allegedly Features Separate Display Panels Connected by Hinge

Monday June 15, 2020 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a foldable iPhone prototype that features two separate display panels that are connected by a hinge rather than a single display like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to leaker Jon Prosser who shared the info in a tweet and a YouTube interview shared by Jon Rettinger. A mockup of an iPhone that has two displays and a hinge Prosser says that the foldable iPhone has...
Read Full Article121 comments

Top Stories: Redesigned iMac at WWDC?, Mac's Transition to Arm Chips, AAPL Hits $1.5 Trillion

Saturday June 13, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and while we know things are going to be different with this first-ever digital-only event, there's still a lot to look forward to. Apple will be streaming a keynote address from Apple Park where we'll see the usual introductions of Apple's next major operating system updates, and hopefully we'll get some hardware news as well. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article71 comments

New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Friday June 12, 2020 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored. The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but Digi...
Read Full Article89 comments

Apple Sends Out Invites for Digital WWDC Event

Monday June 15, 2020 10:35 am PDT by
As Apple gears up for its 2020 WWDC event that will be held in a digital-only capacity, the company today sent out invites inviting members of the media to tune in to the keynote that's set to take place on Monday, June 22. Image via Matthew Panzarino Apple will hold its keynote event at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While the event will be digital only with no non-employees...
Read Full Article30 comments

CarKey Privacy Policy Detailed in iOS 13.5.1, Suggesting Launch Could Come Soon

Monday June 15, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by
Buried in the iOS 13.5.1 update, there's a privacy policy for the "CarKey" feature that Apple has in the works, suggesting that a launch could perhaps be coming soon. CarKey is designed to allow an iPhone or Apple Watch to be used in lieu of a physical key in certain vehicles with NFC connectivity. First noticed by German site iPhone-ticker.de, the CarKey privacy info can be found in the...
Read Full Article51 comments

Apple's Path to Arm-Based Macs Could Start With a New 12-Inch MacBook

Friday June 12, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Fudge, a leaker who goes by @choco_bit on Twitter, often shares details on upcoming Apple products. With Apple's Arm-based Macs that use custom-made chips on the horizon, Fudge today shared some of his thoughts on how, why, and when Apple will roll out Arm-based Macs, including some speculation on how apps, Boot Camp, and other features might be impacted. Apple has been following a...
Read Full Article434 comments