Deals: Amazon Discounts Every iPad Mini 5 Model by $50, Starting at $349 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Amazon today is offering the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $349.00 in all colors, down from $399.00. At $50 off, this is currently the best deal online for a new iPad mini 5, and Amazon is currently the only major Apple reseller discounting the 7.9-inch tablet this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, Amazon is discounting every model of the iPad mini 5, including the 256GB Wi-Fi model and both cellular devices. Most colors are available at a discount, and you can find every sale in the list that we've created below.



The iPad mini 5 was introduced in March 2019 with a 7.9-inch Retina display, Touch ID Home Button, Apple Pencil support, and a headphone jack. Compared to the previous-generation iPad mini, it's 3x faster with 9x faster graphics. It features the same all-day battery life as other iPads, lasting up to 10 hours depending on task.

