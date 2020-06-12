Guides
Apple Shares Trailer for "Dads" Documentary Coming to TV+ on Father's Day

by

Apple has shared a new trailer on its Apple TV+ YouTube channel for upcoming documentary film "Dads," which will air this coming Father's Day, June 21.

Directed by actress Bryce Dallas Howard, the documentary is described as a "joyful exploration of contemporary fatherhood," and includes anecdotes and wisdom from celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, and more, along with portraits of non-celebrity dads around the world.

Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood's funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

‌Apple TV‌+ can be accessed through the TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as online at tv.apple.com.

If you are looking for other content to watch, check out our list of all TV shows and movies available on Apple TV+.

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
Read Full Article384 comments

iPhone 12 Production Expected to Begin in July

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:44 am PDT
Apple will complete the second phase of its "EVT" or "Engineering Validation and Testing" stage for its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup at the end of June and begin production of the models in July, according to a paywalled DigiTimes report. The wording of the report suggests that all iPhone 12 models will enter production next month, but it is unclear if that will result in all models launching...
Read Full Article53 comments

Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 9, 2020 2:06 pm PDT
On our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series designed to highlight new, interesting, and useful iOS apps that we think are worth downloading and checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There are so many apps in the iOS App Store that it can be difficult to find new apps to download, plus it's easy to overlook great apps that are a bit older. This...
Read Full Article29 comments

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5 After Releasing iOS 13.5.1 With Jailbreak Patch

Monday June 8, 2020 3:10 pm PDT
Following the release of iOS 13.5.1 on June 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5, which means downgrading to that version of iOS is no longer possible. iOS 13.5.1 included a fix for the vulnerability that enabled the unc0ver jailbreaking tool that was released on May 24. The unc0ver jailbreak was compatible with all versions of iOS up to iOS 13.5, but since it has been patched in iOS...
Read Full Article54 comments

Apple Expected to Announce Arm-Based Mac Plans at WWDC, Transition Away From Intel to Begin in 2021

Tuesday June 9, 2020 4:56 am PDT
Apple plans to announce its upcoming shift to Arm-based Macs at its virtual WWDC event later this month, giving developers several months to prepare for the transition, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that the first Arm-based Macs will be released in 2021, adding that Apple plans to eventually transition its entire lineup of Mac notebooks and desktops to the...
Read Full Article681 comments

Apple Registers Nine Unreleased iPhones and New Mac in Eurasian Database

Thursday June 11, 2020 3:45 am PDT
Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors. The new and unannounced iPhones use the previously unknown model identifiers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411. Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an...
Read Full Article62 comments

27-Inch iMac Continues to See Extended Shipping Estimates Ahead of Rumored WWDC Update

Wednesday June 10, 2020 9:20 am PDT
With WWDC less than two weeks away, a number of MacRumors readers have noticed that shipping estimates for Apple's stock 27-inch iMac configurations are now listed as after the June 22 WWDC kickoff, leading some to believe that this is evidence of an iMac update coming at the keynote. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style ‌iMac‌ While there are indeed rumors of an imminent significant update for ...
Read Full Article121 comments

Apple to Launch In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada Next Week

Tuesday June 9, 2020 12:50 pm PDT
Apple is planning to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States and Canada next week, reports Bloomberg. The new program, which kicks off on June 15 in the United States and June 18 in Canada, will allow customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer. Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its...
Read Full Article96 comments

Apple Becomes First U.S. Company to Hit $1.5 Trillion in Market Value

Wednesday June 10, 2020 8:35 am PDT
After a strong performance yesterday that pushed Apple's stock price to another record high, shares are up over two percent again today. With today's boost, Apple's market capitalization has surpassed $1.5 trillion, making it the first U.S. company to reach that mark. Market capitalization is simply the share price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares of the company's stock,...
Read Full Article75 comments

Apple Webpage Promotes Unique Benefits of iPhone and Apple Watch Integration

Tuesday June 9, 2020 1:46 am PDT
Apple has launched a new webpage showcasing the tight integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. "Add them together. Multiply their power," reads the minisite, which highlights the benefits that come with using the two devices in tandem. Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month,...
Read Full Article28 comments