Guides
ARM Macs Are Coming

ARM Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Twelve South Launches BookArc Inserts for 16-Inch MacBook Pro and New MacBook Air

by

Twelve South today announced that you can now purchase BookArc inserts for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and new MacBook Air. The BookArc is one of Twelve South's organizational accessories that stores the MacBook vertically in order to reduce desktop clutter.


Up until today, the BookArc didn't support Apple's latest family of ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌MacBook Air‌ notebooks, but now owners of these devices can purchase inserts for the BookArc. Other than the updated inserts, the overall design of the BookArc hasn't changed, and it's available in colors that match either Silver or Space Gray Mac notebooks.

The BookArc costs $59.99 on Twelve South's website. If you already own the accessory, you can purchase standalone inserts for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, or new ‌MacBook Air‌ separately on the company's online storefront. These products run for $14.99, and legacy options are also available, for MacBook models dating back to 2010.

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT by
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
iPhone 4 Turns 10: 'Stop Me If You've Already Seen This'

Monday June 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 4 and FaceTime at WWDC 2010 in San Francisco. A few months prior to the keynote, photos of a prototype iPhone 4 were leaked by Gizmodo after an Apple engineer accidentally left the device behind at a bar in Redwood City, California, leading Jobs to quip "stop me if you've already seen this." iPhone 4 featured an...
iPhone 12 Production Expected to Begin in July

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:44 am PDT by
Apple will complete the second phase of its "EVT" or "Engineering Validation and Testing" stage for its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup at the end of June and begin production of the models in July, according to a paywalled DigiTimes report. The wording of the report suggests that all iPhone 12 models will enter production next month, but it is unclear if that will result in all models launching...
Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5 After Releasing iOS 13.5.1 With Jailbreak Patch

Monday June 8, 2020 3:10 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 13.5.1 on June 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5, which means downgrading to that version of iOS is no longer possible. iOS 13.5.1 included a fix for the vulnerability that enabled the unc0ver jailbreaking tool that was released on May 24. The unc0ver jailbreak was compatible with all versions of iOS up to iOS 13.5, but since it has been patched in iOS...
Apple Planning Interest-Free Apple Card Payment Plans for Macs, AirPods, iPads and More

Saturday June 6, 2020 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple plans to debut interest-free payment plan options for customers who purchase iPads, AirPods, Macs, and more using Apple Card, allowing them to pay for purchases over several months. According to Bloomberg, Apple will roll out the Apple Card feature in the coming weeks, with customers given up to 12 months to pay for their products before interest is due. The 12 month plan will be...
MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Monday June 8, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
MacRumors and Anker are partnering up again this month to offer our readers savings on useful accessories like USB-C to Lightning cables, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and wall chargers. All of the devices in this sale can be found on Amazon.
Apple Expected to Announce Arm-Based Mac Plans at WWDC, Transition Away From Intel to Begin in 2021

Tuesday June 9, 2020 4:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce its upcoming shift to Arm-based Macs at its virtual WWDC event later this month, giving developers several months to prepare for the transition, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that the first Arm-based Macs will be released in 2021, adding that Apple plans to eventually transition its entire lineup of Mac notebooks and desktops to the...
Apple Releases Apple Watch Sport Bands in New Summer Colors

Monday June 8, 2020 10:26 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray. The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm...
Apple Releases iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Silicone Cases in New Colors

Monday June 8, 2020 10:37 am PDT by
Along with releasing Apple Watch Sport Bands in new summer colors, Apple has debuted iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases that are available in most of the same shades. The new cases can be purchased from Apple's online store for $39 using the links above. Updated colors include Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue, which are light green, orange, and dark blue shades,...
Apple Patents Ability to Take Long Distance Group Selfies

Sunday June 7, 2020 2:50 pm PDT by
Apple has won a new patent that would allow for "synthetic group selfies," as mentioned by The Verge. Should this software be successfully developed, users would have the ability to take group selfies while not physically present with anyone. Based on the patent application, it appears a user could invite others to take part in a group selfie, and the individuals would be arranged...
