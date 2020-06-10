Twelve South Launches BookArc Inserts for 16-Inch MacBook Pro and New MacBook Air

Twelve South today announced that you can now purchase BookArc inserts for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and new MacBook Air. The BookArc is one of Twelve South's organizational accessories that stores the MacBook vertically in order to reduce desktop clutter.



Up until today, the BookArc didn't support Apple's latest family of ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌MacBook Air‌ notebooks, but now owners of these devices can purchase inserts for the BookArc. Other than the updated inserts, the overall design of the BookArc hasn't changed, and it's available in colors that match either Silver or Space Gray Mac notebooks.

The BookArc costs $59.99 on Twelve South's website. If you already own the accessory, you can purchase standalone inserts for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, new 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, or new ‌MacBook Air‌ separately on the company's online storefront. These products run for $14.99, and legacy options are also available, for MacBook models dating back to 2010.