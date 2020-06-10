Deals: Get $300 Off Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H Photo

Amazon has marked down the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro to $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 this week. The sale is available in both Space Gray and Silver, although the latter color option is seeing slightly delayed shipping estimates.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Likewise, the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro remains on sale at $2,499.00 at Amazon, down from an original price of $2,799.00. Both of these $300 discounts are the lowest prices we've ever tracked for new models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and you'll find matching prices at B&H Photo.

Apple introduced the 16-inch MacBook Pro last November, featuring a larger 16-inch Retina display, slimmer bezels, an updated keyboard with a scissor mechanism instead of a butterfly mechanism, up to 64GB RAM, up to 8TB of storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 5000M Series graphics cards.

