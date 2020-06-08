Deals: Amazon Discounts New 256GB MacBook Air to $899.99 ($99 Off)

Following a discount on the 512GB MacBook Air on Friday, Amazon today is kicking off the work week with a deal on the newest 256GB MacBook Air. This notebook is available for $899.99, down from $999.00. Every color is available at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $99 off, this is the lowest we've ever tracked for this model of the 2020 MacBook Air. If you're interested in the 512GB model, Amazon is still offering this notebook for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. Only the Gold color option is available at this price.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.