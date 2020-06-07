Apple Patents Ability to Take Long Distance Group Selfies

Apple has won a new patent that would allow for "synthetic group selfies," as mentioned by The Verge. Should this software be successfully developed, users would have the ability to take group selfies while not physically present with anyone.



Based on the patent application, it appears a user could invite others to take part in a group selfie, and the individuals would be arranged accordingly into the frame. The patent also describes a window that appears on the invited users' screens that prompts them to participate in the group selfie photo.

Once the desired users have accepted the invitation and are positioned in the frame, the group selfie options could include "still photos, stored video images, or live streaming images." These would allow for several different options for users when creating a synthetic selfie.

Although the idea of taking a group selfie seems fitting during uncertain times, The Verge notes that Apple first filed for the patent in 2018 and it was only recently granted. It is also worth mentioning that Apple files many patents, and only some of its granted patents ever make it to fruition.