Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in iOS 13.5 introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Patents Ability to Take Long Distance Group Selfies

by

Apple has won a new patent that would allow for "synthetic group selfies," as mentioned by The Verge. Should this software be successfully developed, users would have the ability to take group selfies while not physically present with anyone.


Based on the patent application, it appears a user could invite others to take part in a group selfie, and the individuals would be arranged accordingly into the frame. The patent also describes a window that appears on the invited users' screens that prompts them to participate in the group selfie photo.

Once the desired users have accepted the invitation and are positioned in the frame, the group selfie options could include "still photos, stored video images, or live streaming images." These would allow for several different options for users when creating a synthetic selfie.

Although the idea of taking a group selfie seems fitting during uncertain times, The Verge notes that Apple first filed for the patent in 2018 and it was only recently granted. It is also worth mentioning that Apple files many patents, and only some of its granted patents ever make it to fruition.

Tag: patent

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
orbital~debris
15 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
Sounds legit. Can see them having a segment for this during an iOS demo… say WWDC.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 13 Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port

Thursday June 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
We still have a few months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 12, but rumors about the iPhone 13, coming in fall 2021, are already circulating. Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared a rough 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021, which is from "Alibaba sources." The model may be built on leaked specifications and rumors, but where the info comes from is unclear. ...
Read Full Article114 comments

Apple's Stock Price Hits a New All-Time High [Updated]

Friday June 5, 2020 7:06 am PDT by
Roughly four months after hitting an all-time high just before financial markets and economies faltered in the face of the current public health crisis, Apple's stock price has returned to those levels and has set a new all-time high today. Apple's previous intraday high of $327.85 was set on January 29, and that high-water mark was surpassed just a few minutes ago as it hit $328.00 before...
Read Full Article72 comments

Apple's Attempts to Automate Product Assembly Have Met With Limited Success

Thursday June 4, 2020 7:38 am PDT by
The Information today published a detailed look at the difficulties Apple has faced trying to assemble its products with robots rather than humans. The report claims that, beginning in 2012, Apple assembled a team of robotics and automation specialists at a secret lab in Sunnyvale, California to search for ways to reduce the number of workers on its production lines. However, the team is...
Read Full Article143 comments

Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple Watch Series 5 Models by $100, Now Starting at $299

Friday June 5, 2020 7:51 am PDT by
Amazon today kicked off a new sale on Apple Watch Series 5 models, starting with the 40mm GPS device for $299.00, down from $399.00. This discount matches the previous all-time-low price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is one of the best you'll find online right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article18 comments

Some iPhone 11 Users Complain of Display With Odd Green Tint

Friday June 5, 2020 12:31 pm PDT by
Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device, based on complaints shared on Reddit and the MacRumors forums. Image of green tint appearing briefly on the right, from MacRumors reader Oceannn It's not clear what's going on, but almost all of the affected users say that the green tint is visible ...
Read Full Article77 comments

Code in iOS 13.5.5 Suggests Apple is Working on Services Bundle

Wednesday June 3, 2020 5:04 pm PDT by
Rumors have suggested Apple is working on a services bundle that will offer multiple Apple services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music for one flat monthly rate, and according to 9to5Mac, code found in iOS 13.5.5 seemingly confirms Apple's bundle plans. Files in iOS 13.5.5 reference a "bundle offer" and a "bundle subscription," and these files weren't in earlier versions of iOS. The files are...
Read Full Article80 comments

Apple Launches Open Source Project to Let Password Management Apps Create Strong Passwords

Friday June 5, 2020 9:20 am PDT by
Apple today informed developers that it has launched a new open source project that's designed to let those who develop password management apps create strong passwords compatible with popular websites. The new Password Manager Resources open source project allows password management apps to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate...
Read Full Article52 comments

iPad Pro With A14X Chip, 5G, and Mini-LED Display Expected in First Half of 2021

Wednesday June 3, 2020 6:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro models with an A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a Mini-LED display in the first or second quarter of 2021, according to the increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream. The leaker claims that the new iPad Pro models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz. mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that...
Read Full Article109 comments

Apple Planning Interest-Free Apple Card Payment Plans for Macs, AirPods, iPads and More

Saturday June 6, 2020 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple plans to debut interest-free payment plan options for customers who purchase iPads, AirPods, Macs, and more using Apple Card, allowing them to pay for purchases over several months. According to Bloomberg, Apple will roll out the Apple Card feature in the coming weeks, with customers given up to 12 months to pay for their products before interest is due. The 12 month plan will be...
Read Full Article130 comments

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 2, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apps developed for the Mac often don't receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps that are worth taking a look at. This month's apps are designed to make working from home a little bit easier. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Meeter (Free) - Working from home often...
Read Full Article33 comments