Apple Pay Promo Offers $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich From Burger King

Apple today sent out emails advertising its latest Apple Pay promotion, which offers a $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Burger King for customers who order ahead through the Burger King app for contactless pickup or delivery.



The offer can be found in the Offers tab of the BK app and is valid through June 10. The offer is not valid in Alaska or Hawaii, and delivery orders require a $10 minimum purchase.

In addition to Burger King, Apple in its email also highlights several other major merchants that feature ‌Apple Pay‌ for online orders with in-store pickup, including Best Buy, Office Depot, Target, and Walgreens. Apple also highlights Puma and REI as two new retailers that are now accepting ‌Apple Pay‌.

Just this week, Apple and Walgreens teamed up on a new promotion that offers Apple Card users who sign up for an account during the month of June the ability to earn $50 in bonus Daily Cash when they spend at least $50 on their ‌Apple Card‌ at Walgreens within 30 days of opening an ‌Apple Card‌ account.