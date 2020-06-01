Apple Retailers Cut iPhone Prices in China for 6.18 Shopping Festival

Apple is dropping prices on the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max in China in celebration of the 6.18 shopping festival, reports CNBC.



Apple has cut prices on its official store on the Alibaba-owned Tmall, and JD.com, an Apple reseller, is also offering significant discounts. This is the second time that Apple has participated in the 6.18 event.

On Tmall, users can buy an ‌iPhone 11‌ 64GB model for 4,779 yuan ($669.59), down around 13% from its original 5,499 yuan selling price. The ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ starts at 7,579 yuan down from 8,699 yuan, while the iPhone Pro Max is listed for 8,359 yuan versus the original price of 9,599 yuan. The recently-released ‌iPhone SE‌, the cheapest in Apple's range, is priced at 3,099 yuan, down from 3,299 yuan. Tmall rival JD.com has even steeper discounts. The ‌iPhone 11‌ 64GB model is priced at 4,599 yuan, the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ at 6,999 and the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ at 7,499 yuan. If the full discounts are applied, the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ is at a more than 21% discount from its original price on JD.com. The ‌iPhone SE‌ is listed at 3,069 yuan with discount, down from 3,199 yuan.

According to CNBC, JD.com plans to offer discounts every day during the shopping festival, but the discount structure could vary from day to day. Apple product sales on June 1 were three times that of the same period last year, a JD.com spokesperson said.

While Apple is offering discounts through Tmall and through resellers like JD.com, its own retail stores and online store will not be offering iPhones at lower prices.

For most of February, Apple's retail stores in China were shut down, causing a sharp drop in sales. Apple has been working to regain sales momentum in the country now that stores are operational once again.