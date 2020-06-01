Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.6 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 13.4.6, a minor update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.6 comes a little over a week after the release of tvOS 13.4.5.



tvOS 13.4.6, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 13.4.6 automatically.

tvOS updates are almost always minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and small feature tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes, and based on the other updates released today, tvOS 13.4.6 includes security fixes and is recommended for all fourth and fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ owners.