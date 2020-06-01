6.1-inch 'iPhone 12' Production to Begin in July Ahead of Other 2020 Models

Volume production of Apple's forthcoming 6.1-inch "iPhone 12" models will start in July-August ahead of the rest of the company's flagship iPhone lineup this year, according to a new report by DigiTimes.



Apple is widely rumored to be launching four new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models in the usual September or October timeframe, although supply constraints and delays in production ramp-up could cause a staggered launch compared to previous years.

Of the four new models coming this year, rumors suggest that Samsung will supply the displays for three models: the 5.4-inch entry-level ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, and the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch "‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro" models. The fourth new model, a 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ with similar specs to the entry-level model, is where BOE and LG are said to be supplying displays.

The reason given for the earlier production timeline for the two 6.1-nch models is that they will use touch modules that need to be outsourced from other supply chain partners, whereas the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels provided by Samsung will come with the panel maker's Y-OCTA Touch technology. Samsung's Y-OCTA flexible display tech has the touch sensor placed directly on the OLED panel without the need for a separate touch layer.

Today's report chimes with display analyst Ross Young's report last month detailing the resolutions and features of Apple's upcoming All-OLED ‌iPhone‌ lineup. That report also claimed that panel production on components for the new 2020 iPhones will begin at the end of July, although it didn't say anything about specific models going into production ahead of the rest.