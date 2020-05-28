Netatmo Announces HomeKit-Compatible Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren

French accessory maker Netatmo has announced an Apple HomeKit compatible Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren.



The new camera is an updated version of Netatmo's Presence Camera, which came with a large floodlight. The built-in 105 db siren this time around provides even more reason to discourage intruders onto property.

The camera also features infrared night vision, which can trigger the floodlight if it detects movement.

According to Netatmo, the camera analyzes the camera's field of view in real time, and can gauge when a person approaches the house, when a car pulls into the driveway, or if a dog is roaming around the garden.

Any of these cues will trigger an alert for the user, providing them with a "precise notification and video when an event unfolds outside their home."

The camera comes with a 4MP video sensor, 100º FoV, and 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, while the LED floodlight is dimmable and uses 12W of power. The camera requires a power supply of between 100V to 240V depending on region. The camera uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and comes with a Class 10 32GB micro SD card.

The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera without Siren is available now on Netatmo's website, and can be pre-ordered in Europe, with availablilty coming to the U.S. later in 2020 for $349.99.