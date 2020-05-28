Guides
APFS Bug in macOS 10.15.5 Catalina Impacts the Creation of Bootable Backups

by

An Apple File System bug has been discovered in macOS 10.15.5 Catalina that can prevent users from making a bootable clone of their system drive, according to the creator of Carbon Copy Cloner.


In a blog post on Wednesday, software developer Mike Bombich explained that the CCC team had uncovered the issue in the Apple File System, or APFS, when attempting to create a bootable backup in a beta version of macOS 10.15.5.

According to Bombich, the bug prevents CCC from using its own file copier to establish an initial bootable backup of a macOS Catalina System volume. In technical terms:

The chflags() system call can no longer set the SF_FIRMLINK flag on a folder on an APFS volume. Rather than fail with an error code that we would have detected, it fails silently – it exits with a success exit status, but silently fails to set the special flag. That's a bug in the APFS filesystem implementation of chflags – if a system call doesn't do what you ask it to do, it's supposed to return an error code, not success.

We don't need to set many of these flags, nor set them frequently – just on the first backup of the macOS system volume. It happens to be essential to the functionality of an APFS volume group, though, so the failure to set these flags means that new full-system backups created on 10.15.5 and later won't be bootable, and it will appear as if none of your data is on the destination (to be clear, though, all of the data is backed up). Kind of the opposite of what we're trying to do here. It's hard to find kind words to express my feelings towards Apple right now.

Suffice it to say, though, I'm extremely disappointed that Apple would introduce this kind of bug in a dot-release OS update. We've seen 5 major updates to Catalina now, we should expect to see higher quality than this from an operating system.

On a positive note, existing backups created in macOS 10.15.4 and earlier are unaffected, the bug has no effect on CCC's ability to preserve data, nor does it affect the integrity of the filesystems on a startup disk or a backup disk. In short, the impact of this bug is limited to the initial creation of a bootable backup.

Any CCC users who established their backup on a previous version of Catalina already has functional firmlinks on their bootable volume and CCC will continue to update that volume just fine. Meanwhile, users wanting to create a new backup of a 10.15.5 volume to an empty disk should replace their copy of CCC with the CCC 5.1.18 beta, then follow these steps on launching the app.

  1. Click the X button in the Destination selector box to clear the destination selection.
  2. Click on the Destination selector and reselect the destination volume.

CCC will then guide users through the procedure of creating a bootable backup, or a Data-only backup instead. The new functionality uses Apple's Software Restore (ASR) utility and is documented here.

Bombich has notified Apple of the bug, but he ends his blog post by entertaining the possibility that it is a security fix to prevent third-parties from creating firmlinks. If so, he argues, "this is far worse than a bug," since the system currently reports a success when it should report a failure, not to mention that Apple's lack of documentation on the change is hostile to third-party developers who rely on documented functionality.

Avatar
weup togo
29 minutes ago at 04:02 am


so outside of people trying to steal Apple IP to load newer MacOS versions on older systems or create hack-instoshes it must be a very small community of people that's affected by this.

this is so offensively dumb, I can’t find the words
Avatar
star-affinity
28 minutes ago at 04:02 am
A bug in Catalina? No way! Apple makes both the hardware and the software so things work flawle… ?
Avatar
ikir
24 minutes ago at 04:07 am


A bug in Catalina? No way! Apple makes both the hardware and the software so things work flawle… ?

Just use Windows for one week and macOS will be perfect again. Believe me I’m an IT and half week I’m working for a big company with everything Microsoft related. HELL ON EARTH.
Avatar
philosopherdog
26 minutes ago at 04:05 am
This is terrible. I’m assuming this also affects Superduper too? Catalina really is disappointing. I’m also having to work around major wake cycle crashes with external displays.
Avatar
wordsworth
12 minutes ago at 04:18 am


I just want them to fix the bug that makes the mail app pop up randomly when I am using gmail (works fine with icloud). Oh and maybe reopen some stores in Canada so I can get this damn keyboard replaced (S key popping off on 2017 mbp non touchbar)

I was under the impression that this was a Google problem. Began happening to me immediately after I signed up to Gmail.

I am increasingly thinking that Apple's software is not as robust as it once was and my own experience would seem to corroborate that. My MacBook Air crashed the other day. Off. Black screen. No power. It was plugged into the mains supply but the battery should have kicked in if that was an issue, and it wasn't an issue. I had to reboot. It's happened before a couple of times, too. I feel like it's possibly to do with Mojave. Never happened to me in the Sierras or El Capitan.

A friend was designing an app for iOS. Said it was a nightmare in a variety of ways. I respect his expertise and opinion. His take on it is that the hardware is good but the software can be poor.

As others have said on this forum, maybe Apple ought to take its time and not pump out OS iterations so relentlessly.
Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
12 minutes ago at 04:19 am
I downgraded to Mohave on my Macbook and never upgraded on my iMac. I couldn't be happier, seems I'm on Mohave for a long, long time.
